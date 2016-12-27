New Year’s Budgeting – Apprisen

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

Meteorologist Eric Burke talks to show regular Johnny Cantrell, from Apprisen, who wants you to add budgeting and saving to your New Year’s Resolution.

The average American budget contains approximately $1,000 a year in savings. That’s $84 mth, $42 bi-weekly, or $21 per week depending on how you’re paid. The key, says Cantrell, is identifying hidden opportunities to squeeze money out of a budget and begin a savings strategy.  Often times the most obvious and easiest places to find this additional money is in snacks, lottery tickets, smoking, and eating out.

Johnny has these tips for creating a budget in the New Year:

  • Conduct a detailed spending analysis to identify your current position.
  • For approximately 2 weeks track your daily spending to identify the areas you might be able to trim expenses.
  • Identify your extra paychecks. If you’re paid bi-weekly there are 2 extra pay periods a year and if you’re paid weekly there are 5. Circle them on the calendar and have a plan for them.
  • With tax season upon us, develop a specific plan for your refund.

When it comes to your personal budget, money saved is as good as money earned.

To place your potential in perspective: If you could restructure your budget to save $1,000 per year, at 3% interest in 20 years you would have saved $27,676.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, head to apprisen.com, or call (859) 259-9999.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Rain and warming temperatures for the New Year
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Cold tonight, but warming for the weekend with rain chances.
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Hangover Brunch – Good Foods Co-op
Read More»
﻿
More News»