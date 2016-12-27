‘Loitering Teens’ Cause Jefferson Mall to Close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson Mall say they closed an hour early Monday due to a disturbance in the mall, according to ABC affiliate WHAS11.

The station says officials told them they made the move upon “recommendation of local authorities due to a large group of loitering teens.” A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said at least 75 teens were involved.

This news comes on a heavily popular day when shoppers look for after-Christmas bargains.

Jefferson Mall did not disclose if there were any problems but social media has been abuzz with disturbances at malls across the country.

An employee described a frantic scene to WHAS11, saying that large group of teens suddenly started running through the mall. The witness said the teens were yelling and falling down. She also tells us she and her coworkers had to take shelter in a storage room away from the commotion.

One year ago, Mall St. Matthews created its Parental Guidance Required program after hundreds of teens caused disturbances. In its policy, those who are under 18 must have adult supervision after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Police said there was no damage or any arrests.

A spokesperson Jefferson Mall said they plan to open up on time Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Information from WHAS11