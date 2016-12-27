LifeSaver App

According to the National Highway Traffic  Safety Adminstration (NHTSA,) distracted driving is the number one cause of teenage death in America, claiming more than 3,000 lives in 2014.

Marketing director Jim Howell and Chief Deputy Allen Peele join Doug High in the studio to talk about the Lifesaver smartphone application, aimed at decreasing that number.

LifeSaver-App.com is a FREE App that blocks the keyboard and allows monitoring of the drivers actions.  If the driver attempts to delete or defeat the app a text message is sent to the parent or safety supervisor.

