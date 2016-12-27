Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club

With the release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” members of the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club are fleshing out a whole new batch of collectibles.  The group, however, indulges in more than the Star Wars franchise.

Show regular Miles Johnson and his daughter Ella Johnson stop by the studio to show off some vintage Star Wars action figures, but also pay tribute to Steve Austin, the 6-Million Dollar Man, and more science fiction memorabilia.

For more information on the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club, visit their Facebook page, or head to their website!

