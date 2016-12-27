HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (12-27-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down action from the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

Highlights in the video include Paris’ win over Henry Clay and PLD’s victory over Russellville.

Check out scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesapeake, Ohio 49, Rose Hill Christian 34

Cov. Catholic 56, Pope John XXIII, N.J. 41

Gallatin Co. 64, Sarasota, Fla. 43

Garrard Co. 72, Leslie Co. 61

Hazard 62, Clay Co. 61

LaPorte, Ind. 58, Lou. Southern 37

Pineville 60, Middlesboro 58

Spencer Co. 68, Silver Grove 32

Apollo Classic

Apollo 63, Lou. Holy Cross 53

Cov. Holy Cross 60, Warren Central 58

Newport Central Catholic 48, Central Hardin 45

Oldham Co. 67, Lou. Butler 55

Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic

Lou. Trinity 76, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 57

Ashland Invitational Tournament

Bullitt East 96, Bracken Co. 57

Lou. DeSales 71, Ashland Blazer 53

Simon Kenton 78, Russell 42

Carbondale, Ill. Tournament

Murphysboro, Ill. 60, McLean Co. 53

Cumberland Falls Tournament

Estill Co. 55, Barbourville 52, OT

Eldorado Tournament

Union Co. 81, Carrier Mills, Ill. 69

West Frankfort, Ill. 54, Union Co. 29

Gateway Holiday Classic

Lex. Christian 66, Madison Central 54

Lincoln Co. 69, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 45

Mason Co. 69, Boyle Co. 58

Montgomery Co. 68, Lewis Co. 63

Owensboro Catholic 64, Boyle Co. 54

Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic

Bell Co. 65, Ridgeview, Va. 52

Henry County Invitational

Collins 58, Pendleton Co. 55

Lou. Christian Academy 74, East Jessamine 65

Shelby Co. 98, Johnson Central 92, 2OT

Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament

Harlan Co. 68, Lex. Tates Creek 44

Jeffersonville Tournament

First Round

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 68, Lou. Moore 60

Jeffersonville, Ind. 94, Carroll Co. 61

Northeastern, Ind. 85, Fox Creek 45

Kentucky Country Day Classic

Lou. Fern Creek 82, Lou. Ky. Country Day 50

King of the Smokies

Ravenwood, Tenn. 64, Elliott Co. 57

Lake Cumberland Hoops Classic

Somerset 66, Spring Hill, Tenn. 38

Southwestern 81, Lou. Jeffersontown 57

Wayne Co. 72, Casey Co. 55

Middleton Holiday Classic

Bardstown 77, Lou. Central 61

Beechwood 59, Lou. Eastern 43

Beechwood 59, Meade Co. 43

Lou. Eastern 64, Meade Co. 52

Mayfield 64, Lou. Central 56

Mayfield 66, Bardstown 61

Mitchell F Irvin Classic

Danville 63, Lou. Atherton 53

Dixie Heights 65, North Oldham 56

South Oldham 110, Lou. Shawnee 67

Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational

Lincoln Charter, N.C. 63, University Heights 56

Rafferty’s Classic

Edmonson Co. 59, Clinton Co. 58

Ohio Co. 60, Barren Co. 49

Rock Holiday Classic

Lake Highland, Fla. 73, North Laurel 71

Sunshine Classic

Rowan Co. 43, Pikeville 41

Rowan Co. 71, McCracken County 63

Tecumseh Tournament

First Round

Hancock Co. 89, Bloomington Lighthouse, Ind. 27

Championship

Hancock Co. 52, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 44

Ted Throckmorten Memorial Tournament

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 69, Forest Park, Ind. 58

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Fayette County, Ga. 66, South Laurel 59

George Rogers Clark 77, Breathitt Co. 46

Lex. Paul Dunbar 76, Russellville 67

Lou. DuPont Manual 64, Lex. Sayre 61

Muhlenberg County 81, West Jessamine 71

Paris 74, Lex. Henry Clay 67

Perry Co. Central 67, Graves Co. 49

Scott 72, Sheldon Clark 61

Wes Unseld Invitational

Calloway Co. 55, Caverna 49

Lou. Ballard 83, Paducah Tilghman 64

Lou. Seneca 60, Grant Co. 49

North Hardin 68, Lex. Bryan Station 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cin. Walnut Hills, Ohio 67, Dixie Heights 34

Glasgow 54, Warren Central 47

Ludlow 46, Bellevue 31

Pike Co. Central 68, Prestonsburg 50

Bourbon County Holiday Tournament

Cov. Holy Cross 58, Anderson Co. 50

Walton-Verona 47, Whitley Co. 41

Braggin’ Rights Tournament

Campbell Co. 50, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 43

Chain Rock Classic

Lynn Camp 36, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 29

Middlesboro 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 29

Pineville 50, McCreary Central 37

Christmas at the Capital

Frankfort 42, Eminence 31

Menifee Co. 66, Lou. Brown 33

Model 48, McLean Co. 45

Williamstown 45, Paris 42

Citizens National Bank Classic

Collins 58, Lex. Tates Creek 45

Danville 69, Spencer Co. 54

Estill Co. 56, Harrison Co. 41

West Jessamine 67, Bell Co. 40

Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Fla.

Pikeville 56, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 42

Woodstock, Ga. 60, McCracken County 21

Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic

Johnson Central 69, Boyle Co. 65

Wayne Co. 61, Bracken Co. 35

Garrard County Lady Lions Classic

Lincoln Co. 62, Lexington Catholic 32

Madison Central 47, Garrard Co. 45

Madison Central 65, Lex. Christian 20

Woodford Co. 62, Rockcastle Co. 55

Gateway Holiday Classic

Lex. Paul Dunbar 59, Rowan Co. 48

Muhlenberg County 50, Montgomery Co. 41

Scott 62, Trimble Co. 51

Simon Kenton 66, Boyd Co. 45

Hart County Classic

Leslie Co. 61, Sheldon Clark 46

KSA Tournament, Fla.

North Marion, W.Va. 71, Harlan 62

Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic

Knott Co. Central 54, East Ridge 41

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

Lou. Eastern 74, Somerset 59

Pulaski Co. 66, Knox Central 41

Ryle 50, Grayson Co. 36

Southwestern 76, Notre Dame 52

Mingua Beef Jerky Holiday Classic

Bourbon Co. 51, Powell Co. 34

Calloway Co. 54, Hopkins Co. Central 29

Lex. Bryan Station 75, Pendleton Co. 31

Pink and White Lady Classic

Mercer Co. 73, Miller, Mo. 26

Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Classic

Barren Co. 48, Russellville 27

Edmonson Co. 60, Bardstown 46

Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament

Beechwood 66, Dayton 52

Lloyd Memorial 49, Henry Co. 26

The Rock Holiday Classic

Lake Highland, Fla. 53, Grant Co. 34

Winterfest Shootout

Happy Valley, Tenn. 74, Lawrence Co. 39

