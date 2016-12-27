HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (12-27-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down action from the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
Highlights in the video include Paris’ win over Henry Clay and PLD’s victory over Russellville.
Check out scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesapeake, Ohio 49, Rose Hill Christian 34
Cov. Catholic 56, Pope John XXIII, N.J. 41
Gallatin Co. 64, Sarasota, Fla. 43
Garrard Co. 72, Leslie Co. 61
Hazard 62, Clay Co. 61
LaPorte, Ind. 58, Lou. Southern 37
Pineville 60, Middlesboro 58
Spencer Co. 68, Silver Grove 32
Apollo Classic
Apollo 63, Lou. Holy Cross 53
Cov. Holy Cross 60, Warren Central 58
Newport Central Catholic 48, Central Hardin 45
Oldham Co. 67, Lou. Butler 55
Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic
Lou. Trinity 76, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 57
Ashland Invitational Tournament
Bullitt East 96, Bracken Co. 57
Lou. DeSales 71, Ashland Blazer 53
Simon Kenton 78, Russell 42
Carbondale, Ill. Tournament
Murphysboro, Ill. 60, McLean Co. 53
Cumberland Falls Tournament
Estill Co. 55, Barbourville 52, OT
Eldorado Tournament
Union Co. 81, Carrier Mills, Ill. 69
West Frankfort, Ill. 54, Union Co. 29
Gateway Holiday Classic
Lex. Christian 66, Madison Central 54
Lincoln Co. 69, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 45
Mason Co. 69, Boyle Co. 58
Montgomery Co. 68, Lewis Co. 63
Owensboro Catholic 64, Boyle Co. 54
Grand Home Furnishing Holiday Classic
Bell Co. 65, Ridgeview, Va. 52
Henry County Invitational
Collins 58, Pendleton Co. 55
Lou. Christian Academy 74, East Jessamine 65
Shelby Co. 98, Johnson Central 92, 2OT
Hyden Bank Christmas Tournament
Harlan Co. 68, Lex. Tates Creek 44
Jeffersonville Tournament
First Round
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 68, Lou. Moore 60
Jeffersonville, Ind. 94, Carroll Co. 61
Northeastern, Ind. 85, Fox Creek 45
Kentucky Country Day Classic
Lou. Fern Creek 82, Lou. Ky. Country Day 50
King of the Smokies
Ravenwood, Tenn. 64, Elliott Co. 57
Lake Cumberland Hoops Classic
Somerset 66, Spring Hill, Tenn. 38
Southwestern 81, Lou. Jeffersontown 57
Wayne Co. 72, Casey Co. 55
Middleton Holiday Classic
Bardstown 77, Lou. Central 61
Beechwood 59, Lou. Eastern 43
Beechwood 59, Meade Co. 43
Lou. Eastern 64, Meade Co. 52
Mayfield 64, Lou. Central 56
Mayfield 66, Bardstown 61
Mitchell F Irvin Classic
Danville 63, Lou. Atherton 53
Dixie Heights 65, North Oldham 56
South Oldham 110, Lou. Shawnee 67
Phenom Hoop Report/Joe Miller Invitational
Lincoln Charter, N.C. 63, University Heights 56
Rafferty’s Classic
Edmonson Co. 59, Clinton Co. 58
Ohio Co. 60, Barren Co. 49
Rock Holiday Classic
Lake Highland, Fla. 73, North Laurel 71
Sunshine Classic
Rowan Co. 43, Pikeville 41
Rowan Co. 71, McCracken County 63
Tecumseh Tournament
First Round
Hancock Co. 89, Bloomington Lighthouse, Ind. 27
Championship
Hancock Co. 52, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 44
Ted Throckmorten Memorial Tournament
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 69, Forest Park, Ind. 58
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
Fayette County, Ga. 66, South Laurel 59
George Rogers Clark 77, Breathitt Co. 46
Lex. Paul Dunbar 76, Russellville 67
Lou. DuPont Manual 64, Lex. Sayre 61
Muhlenberg County 81, West Jessamine 71
Paris 74, Lex. Henry Clay 67
Perry Co. Central 67, Graves Co. 49
Scott 72, Sheldon Clark 61
Wes Unseld Invitational
Calloway Co. 55, Caverna 49
Lou. Ballard 83, Paducah Tilghman 64
Lou. Seneca 60, Grant Co. 49
North Hardin 68, Lex. Bryan Station 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cin. Walnut Hills, Ohio 67, Dixie Heights 34
Glasgow 54, Warren Central 47
Ludlow 46, Bellevue 31
Pike Co. Central 68, Prestonsburg 50
Bourbon County Holiday Tournament
Cov. Holy Cross 58, Anderson Co. 50
Walton-Verona 47, Whitley Co. 41
Braggin’ Rights Tournament
Campbell Co. 50, Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 43
Chain Rock Classic
Lynn Camp 36, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 29
Middlesboro 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 29
Pineville 50, McCreary Central 37
Christmas at the Capital
Frankfort 42, Eminence 31
Menifee Co. 66, Lou. Brown 33
Model 48, McLean Co. 45
Williamstown 45, Paris 42
Citizens National Bank Classic
Collins 58, Lex. Tates Creek 45
Danville 69, Spencer Co. 54
Estill Co. 56, Harrison Co. 41
West Jessamine 67, Bell Co. 40
Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Fla.
Pikeville 56, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 42
Woodstock, Ga. 60, McCracken County 21
Elite Insurance Solutions Lady Lions Classic
Johnson Central 69, Boyle Co. 65
Wayne Co. 61, Bracken Co. 35
Garrard County Lady Lions Classic
Lincoln Co. 62, Lexington Catholic 32
Madison Central 47, Garrard Co. 45
Madison Central 65, Lex. Christian 20
Woodford Co. 62, Rockcastle Co. 55
Gateway Holiday Classic
Lex. Paul Dunbar 59, Rowan Co. 48
Muhlenberg County 50, Montgomery Co. 41
Scott 62, Trimble Co. 51
Simon Kenton 66, Boyd Co. 45
Hart County Classic
Leslie Co. 61, Sheldon Clark 46
KSA Tournament, Fla.
North Marion, W.Va. 71, Harlan 62
Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic
Knott Co. Central 54, East Ridge 41
Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic
Lou. Eastern 74, Somerset 59
Pulaski Co. 66, Knox Central 41
Ryle 50, Grayson Co. 36
Southwestern 76, Notre Dame 52
Mingua Beef Jerky Holiday Classic
Bourbon Co. 51, Powell Co. 34
Calloway Co. 54, Hopkins Co. Central 29
Lex. Bryan Station 75, Pendleton Co. 31
Pink and White Lady Classic
Mercer Co. 73, Miller, Mo. 26
Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Classic
Barren Co. 48, Russellville 27
Edmonson Co. 60, Bardstown 46
Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament
Beechwood 66, Dayton 52
Lloyd Memorial 49, Henry Co. 26
The Rock Holiday Classic
Lake Highland, Fla. 53, Grant Co. 34
Winterfest Shootout
Happy Valley, Tenn. 74, Lawrence Co. 39
