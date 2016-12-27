Historic Sardis Cemetery Church Destroyed in Fire

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office says that the historic Sardis Cemetery Church in Morehead was completely destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff says the fire broke out sometime between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.

The Fire Marshal, along with arson investigators, are investigating the scene Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Sardis Cemetery Church was over 100 years old and is listed on the registry of historic churches.

Records indicate it was built prior to 1849.