The mission of God’s Pantry Food Bank is to help fight the issue of hunger for families here in Kentucky. Today, Development Director, Rebecca Wallace stops by to tell us how we can be a helping hand to those families in need during the winter months.

For more info on how you can help families across Kentucky, head over to their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 255-6592.

God’s Pantry Food Bank is located at 1685 Jaggie Fox Way in Lexington.