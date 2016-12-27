“He Was a Winner.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s no doubt Stephen Johnson has played a huge role in UK’s success this season.

The running game tandem of Benny Snell and Boom Williams was key, but Johnson behind center certainly helped get the team to a New Year’s Eve bowl game in the TaxSlayer versus Georgia Tech.

What was it about the JUCO transfer from the College of the Desert that stood out to the new offensive staff of Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw?

Why recruit Johnson? And how did it help having the transfer on the team even when Drew Barker was QB1?

Hear from Hinshaw in the video.