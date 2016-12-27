GOLDEN ALERT: Richmond PD Still Looking for Missing Man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert remains in place, as Richmond Police continue looking for 78-year-old Fred D. Warner who was last seen on December 20th in Richmond.

Officers say Warner is 5’7″ tall, with gray hair.

Police say he is possibly driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry with the Kentucky plate 463-LBX.

Additionally, officers say Warner may be wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Investigators say Warner may appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone who knows Warner’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (859) 623-1162.

