It is going to be wet for New Year’s Day…

The perfect recipe for ice fog is setting up. Light winds, clear skies and very soggy ground, will allow fog to form and with temperatures dropping below freezing some roadway could see some slick spot after midnight. A week storm system will come visiting Wednesday night bring with it a few showers. Our next chance of significant precipitation will come this weekend and with temperatures remaining above freezing all of it should be in the liquid form.

Tonight: patch fog developing, Low 29:

Wednesday: increasing clouds late day, High 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers or snow showers very late, High 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, High 36

Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers likely late, High 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High 49

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm early, High 58