FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Frankfort are calling a death “suspicious,” after finding a body in a car at the Country Hills Apartments.

Officers say the body of 21-year-old Jared Banta was found in a car with a Pizza Hut delivery sign on it along Schekel Lane.

Police say they aren’t sure if Banta worked for Pizza Hut or was delivering when he died.

ABC 36 is following this story and will update with additional details as they become available.