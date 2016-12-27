FCSO: Thieves Target Trash After Christmas

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff has a warning for people getting ready to throw away their Christmas trash. He says thieves check trash cans and the curb for empty boxes from expensive gifts.

“There are folks that are out there, riding around neighborhoods after Christmas or on trash day, looking to see what you got,” said Sheriff Pat Melton. “Those guys will come back and try to break in and steal what you got for Christmas.”

Sheriff Melton recommends breaking down those boxes and putting them in dark-color trash bags inside the bin so it is harder to tell what gifts could be inside a home.