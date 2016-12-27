Fayette Co. Coroner Investigating Death of Inmate at Detention Center

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says his office is investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

The coroner says Jesse Hopkins was taken to UK Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 9:00 a.m.

The coroner says the death appears to be of natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed in Frankfort on Wednesday for confirmation.

ABC 36 is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Fourth Arrest Made in Banta Death; Suspects Plead Not Guilty
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
KSP: Inmate Fatally Shot During Hostage Situation
Read More»
Jared Blanton
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Friend: Pizza Delivery Driver Found Dead in Frankfort Had No Enemies
Read More»
﻿
More News»