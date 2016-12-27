Duplex owner reacts after transport bus drives through new building

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ)- Joe Parson says he’d just put a “For Rent” sign in his newly built duplex on Hallwood Drive before a transport bus full of people crashed through it.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says 10 passengers were inside the bus when it ran off the road, over-corrected, and plowed through half of Parson’s duplex.

“It’s just hard to believe there’s a complete bus inside your property,” says Parson.

Deputies say no one was inside the duplex at the time and one passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

For Parson, there’s a silver lining.

“It’s just material things, I’m glad nobody was killed. Things can be worked out and fixed, that’s why we carry insurance and things.”