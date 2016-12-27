Deputies: Man Caught with Teen Arrested

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say one man made a quick getaway after being caught with his pants down at a home.

21-year-old Austin Prewitt of London was arrested Monday after deputies spotted a vehicle matching one involved in a burglary.

Deputies say they located a stolen firearm in the car.

They say they also learned that Prewitt fled from a home after a man found him in bed with his 15-year-old daughter.

Deputies say Prewitt and the teen agreed to have sex after communicating on Snap Chat.

Prewitt faces several charges including burglary and rape.