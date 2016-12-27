Cruiser Damaged, Deputy Almost Kicked During Arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff says a man got into a scuffle with deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.

Deputies say 37-year-old Scott Robinson showed up at a home on Helvetia Road in London Saturday just before 2 a.m. while deputies were there.

They say they were called by Robinson’s wife who said he hit her and threatened to shoot people.

Deputies say when robinson came to the door, he struggled with them and was arrested.

They also say when they put him in the back of a cruiser, he kicked the inside door and damaged it then tried to kick a deputy.

Robinson is charged with assault, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, and menacing.