Clearing Skies, 40’s & Breezy Tuesday

Early rain showers have come to an end and moved east leaving us with a mild blue sky morning. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with high temps in the upper 40’s, winds will be fairly breezy out of the west between 5-15 mph. Clear skies overnight means cold temps in the 20’s, expect areas of dense fog for your Wednesday morning commute. More sunshine to follow Wednesday with temps near 50 degrees, more clouds and a few isolated showers possible overnight. Cooler air settles in for Thursday and Friday, more mild for New Year’s weekend with rain likely both Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke