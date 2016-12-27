Clear and cold with patch fog tonight…

High pressure will continue building in tonight but with light winds, clear skies and very soggy ground, fog could form in some areas. Unfortunately, with temperatures dropping down below freezing, some areas could experience ice fog especially on bridges and overpasses.

Tonight: Showers ending early and it will be chilly, Low 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High 49

Tuesday: Rainy and seasonal, High 53

Tonight: patch fog developing, Low 29:

Wednesday: increasing clouds late day, High 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers or snow showers very late, High 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, High 36

Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers likely late, High 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High 49

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm early, High 58