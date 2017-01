LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – John Calipari has been criticized by some for his news conference attire of late.

In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve included a few examples in the attached video clip.

You can see Cal at a home postgame media opportunity…typically in a tie and sometimes a jacket.

On the road, coach is often in a pullover or workout clothes…as he is at pre-game media opps.

So, when asked about his attire and criticism of it, what did Cal have to say?

Hear from coach in the video.