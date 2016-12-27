Medi-Cab Crash Destroys Home in Rowan Co.

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a home in Morehead is a total loss after being hit by a Medi-Cab carrying 10 passengers.

Chief Deputy Joe Cline says the bus was on Hallwood Drive when it dropped off the edge of the road, and then over-corrected, swerving back across the road and into a home that was under construction.

One person in the bus was taken to St. Claire Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  No other injuries were reported.

No one was in the house at the time of the collision.

The bus is owned by a business out of Morgan County, that runs regular routes in the Morehead area.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Equipment Sparks Blamed for House Fire in Lexington
Read More»
Sardis Cemetery Church
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Historic Sardis Cemetery Church Destroyed in Fire
Read More»
Fatal, Crash
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Crash in Rowan County Kills Man
Read More»
﻿
More News»