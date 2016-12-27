Tiffany Brannon and Crissa Stevenson, with Limitless Leaders, stop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the upcoming Limitless Leaders Girls Conference!

Now in its second year, the conference is for young ladies ages 9 to 18 and will include 4 educational leadership sessions, a panel of women from the community featuring Lexington’s First female fire chief Kristin Chilton & past mayor Teresa Issacs, a Zumba Celebration and much more!

In the sessions the girls will learn how to extract plant DNA from a plant pathologist from UK, make a vision board in collaboration with On the Move Art Studio, engage in a discussion panel with leading women in our communities as well as participate in A Zumba Celebration where their parents and guardians are invited back to close out the conference with a bang! The girls will be provided snacks, lunch and a t-shirt with registration. The conference will feature a local youth entrepreneur and a special guest for entertainment during lunch.

The conference happens Saturday, January 7th, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center located at 300 East Third Street in Lexington.

For more information, call (859) 312-9580 or visit their website!