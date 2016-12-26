Woodford Humane Society Racing to Meet End-of-Year Fundraising Goal

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Woodford Humane Society is asking the community to help it reach its end of the year SAVE Matching Fund.

The non-profit shelter needs to raise another $24,000 in donations before the clock strikes midnight on December 31 in order to earn an additional $105,000 in matching funds.

The SAVE fund is crucial to the humane society as it’s one of the non-profit’s main sources of support.

“We’ve set our sights high this year,” says Katie Hoffman, Woodford Humane Society’s Executive Director. “The prospect of meeting that $105,000 goal is very exciting, and those matching funds will go a long way to providing all the necessities for the hundreds of pets we take in every spring.”

In order to qualify for the match, the shelter says donations must be $100 or more and be received or postmarked by December 31, 2016.

Marketing Director Beth Oleson adds, “We’ve really been pushing to meet the new SAVE Matching Fund goal…We know everybody has so much going on this time of year, but we’re so close now. We just need a little more help to make it over the finish line.”

Click here to donate online. You can also mail a check with “SAVE” in the memo line to the Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383. In addition, donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s Adoption Center in Versailles.

The humane society does not receive any government funding. It cares for about 1,200 pets each year, and its annual placement rate is 90% or above… which is almost three times the national average.