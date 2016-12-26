Unlikely Offense

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It is bowl week Solid Blue fans.

Mark Stoops and the Cats are down south in Jacksonville practicing ahead of the big TaxSlayer Bowl showdown with Georgia Tech Saturday at 11 am on ESPN.

It’s been a wild ride and an unlikely one.

Drew Barker went down and the Cats were 0-2 and then the offense hit its stride and started humming.

All thanks to Stephen Johnson behind center and the new offensive staff in place who got him to Lexington.

But is it really that simple?

Hear from offensive coordinator Eddie Gran in the video.