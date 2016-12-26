What UK Needs From Monk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The basketball Cats will be back in action Thursday night to tip off SEC play at Ole Miss. UK and the Rebels set for an 8 o’clock start on ESPN2.

Malik Monk came back down to earth after the UNC game when Kentucky lost 73-70 at Louisville.

The freshman went for just 16 points against the Cards…including 1-of-9 from deep.

That after dropping 47 and hitting 8-of-12 from behind the arc against the Tar Heels.

The other thing Monk failed to do? Get to the free throw when he drives.

He must stop trying to “look cute” and spin it up and in. Cal says Monk needs to go hard, jump into a guy and get fouled. That’s what UK needs when Monk’s not hitting.

Hear from Cal in the video.