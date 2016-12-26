Showers and thunderstorms early then turning colder…

A strong cold front will move through Central Kentucky tonight triggering showers and thunderstorms. These showers will end after midnight but it will be somewhat colder for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Showers ending early and it will be chilly, Low 42

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and colder, High 47

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with showers arriving at night, High 49

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, High 45

Friday: Partly cloudy and colder, High 36

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers arriving late, High 47

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers ending early, High 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, High 45