New Bridge Between Indiana and Kentucky Not on Apple Maps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A new bridge spanning the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky may be officially open, but does not appear on Apple Maps.

The Courier-Journal of Louisville reports (http://cjky.it/2hmM0BT ) that drivers using the app could only see themselves floating over the river when they cross the new bridge, and that app kept rerouting them until they reach the other side.

Apple Maps did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment about why the Lewis and Clark Bridge is not included. The span appears on Google Maps and Waze.

The $763 million bridge named after 19th Century explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark took more than three years to build. It offers a bypass route for travelers who want to avoid downtown Louisville traffic.