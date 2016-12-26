Near Record Temps, Breezy with Late Thunder

Incredibly mild start to your Monday morning with areas of fog and mist. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with potential record breaking temps, highs will be near 70 degrees. Cold front will bring rain showers and a few thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning, low temps will fall into the lower 40’s. Skies clear out Tuesday morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the upper 40’s. Pattern stays relatively quiet throughout the week with cooler temps arriving by Thursday or Friday. Rain likely for New Year’s weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke