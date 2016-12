LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A burglar breaks into a Lexington business, only to make off with a shirt.

Police say they responded to an alarm at the Harley Davidson shop on Bryant Road at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

They arrived and saw the door pried open.

They say a t-shirt from the store was laying on the ground in the parking lot.

Police think the burglar was spooked by the alarm, dropped it and ran.

A store manager showed up and looked around but said it didn’t appear anything else was taken.