Knocking Off The Rust

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The football Cats are moving past their rusty phase on offense down in Jacksonville ahead of Saturday’s TaxSlayer Bowl versus Georgia Tech on ESPN.

Stephen Johnson needed a little tune up before the trip down south.

Christmas went well as the team headed to the Sunshine State.

Now it’s back to work; practicing at the University of North Florida this week before New Year’s Eve.

How does co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw think the team’s preparation has gone so far?

Hear from Hinshaw in the video.