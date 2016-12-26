Japan, US to Sign Pact to Limit US Base Worker Immunity

Japan and the U.S. have agreed in principle on details of the scope of American military base workers given immunity from Japanese prosecution under a bilateral agreement, following a murder case this year on Japan’s southern island involving a Marine-turned-contractor.

The governments have been negotiating several points concerning U.S. civilian contractors at American bases subject to protection under the pact, known as the Status of Forces Agreement, since July.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that the two sides have agreed on the specifics of “civilian component” and hoped to sign the agreement “during President Barack Obama’s term.”

The May arrest of the base contractor, accused of murdering and raping a 20-year-old woman, has renewed outrage on Okinawa, where resentment has been simmering over its heavy U.S. troop presence.