HS Hoops Highlights (12-26-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen has action from two Traditional Bank Holiday Classic games at Lexington Catholic, including the host’s victory over Muhlenberg County and Lafayette’s lopsided win over Louisville Manual.

See the highlights the video and check out scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scott Co. 76, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 50

Eldorado Holiday Classic

Anna-Jonesboro, Ill. 56, Union Co. 41

Rafferty’s Classic

Clinton Co. 53, Barren Co. 50

Ohio Co. 52, Edmonson Co. 45

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Breathitt Co. 72, Marina, Calif. 69

Cooper 91, West Jessamine 63

Lex. Lafayette 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 43

Lexington Catholic 88, Muhlenberg County 48

Paris 57, North Gwinnett, Ga. 42

Perry Co. Central 63, Lex. Sayre 61

Russellville 70, Sheldon Clark 69

South Laurel 72, Scott 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edmonson Co. 63, Russellville 19

Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Classic

Bardstown 44, Barren Co. 41

Edmonson Co. 63, Russellville 19

Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament

Beechwood 62, Lloyd Memorial 53

Dayton 49, Henry Co. 33

Ludlow 54, Cin. Woodward, Ohio 29

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)