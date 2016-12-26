HS Hoops Highlights (12-26-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen has action from two Traditional Bank Holiday Classic games at Lexington Catholic, including the host’s victory over Muhlenberg County and Lafayette’s lopsided win over Louisville Manual.
See the highlights the video and check out scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scott Co. 76, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 50
Eldorado Holiday Classic
Anna-Jonesboro, Ill. 56, Union Co. 41
Rafferty’s Classic
Clinton Co. 53, Barren Co. 50
Ohio Co. 52, Edmonson Co. 45
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic
Breathitt Co. 72, Marina, Calif. 69
Cooper 91, West Jessamine 63
Lex. Lafayette 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 43
Lexington Catholic 88, Muhlenberg County 48
Paris 57, North Gwinnett, Ga. 42
Perry Co. Central 63, Lex. Sayre 61
Russellville 70, Sheldon Clark 69
South Laurel 72, Scott 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edmonson Co. 63, Russellville 19
Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Classic
Bardstown 44, Barren Co. 41
Edmonson Co. 63, Russellville 19
Stephanie Wilson Holiday Tournament
Beechwood 62, Lloyd Memorial 53
Dayton 49, Henry Co. 33
Ludlow 54, Cin. Woodward, Ohio 29
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)