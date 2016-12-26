HPD: Security Camera Images of Christmas Day Robber in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police released security camera images of a man they say held-up the Family Dollar in the Hazard Village Shopping Center on Christmas morning.

Investigators say the man walked in to the store with his hand in his pocket and made gestures that led the cashier to believe he had a weapon in his pocket.

After getting cash and cigarettes, the man ran out of the business and got in a newer model black four-door car, possibly a Toyota Camry, with chrome trim around the windows and silver hub caps or wheel covers, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hazard Police at 606-436-2222.

You may also submit a tip via text by texting us at 847411 and include HAZARDPD as the first word in the message.

The “Submit A TIP” on our Facebook page can also be used to submit info. You can remain anonymous.