Drying out with temperatures dropping to near normal…

Normal temperatures will filter back into Central Kentucky tonight as the cold front continues pushing east. Overall the next several days leading up to New Year’s Eve will be chilly and mainly dry with the exception for Wednesday night when a few showers will develop.
Tonight: Showers ending and becoming chilly, Low 42
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and colder, High 47
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with showers arriving at night, High 49
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, High 45
Friday: Partly cloudy and colder, High 36
Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers arriving late, High 47
New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers ending early, High 44
Monday: Partly cloudy, High 45