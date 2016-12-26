Drying out with temperatures dropping to near normal…

Normal temperatures will filter back into Central Kentucky tonight as the cold front continues pushing east. Overall the next several days leading up to New Year’s Eve will be chilly and mainly dry with the exception for Wednesday night when a few showers will develop.

Tonight: Showers ending and becoming chilly, Low 42

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and colder, High 47

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with showers arriving at night, High 49

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, High 45

Friday: Partly cloudy and colder, High 36

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers arriving late, High 47

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers ending early, High 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, High 45