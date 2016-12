LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A driver says someone tried to run him off the road Monday morning in Lexington, causing him to crash.

Police say the driver told them he was going down Winchester Road near Polo Club Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. When another driver tried to hit him.

That caused him to go off the road, into a fence then into a tree.

His passenger was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver was treated at the scene.

Police are still investigating.