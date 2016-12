Cut and Paste Craft Studio is Lexington’s premier craft studio to create kids’ crafts, home décor pieces, gifts, seasonal items, and more.

Today, owner, Laurie Evans stops by Midday Kentucky to help Troy & Katie tap into their crafty sides with decopatch.

For more information, head over to their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 223-0114.

Cut & Paste Craft Studio is located at 220 Ruccio Way, Ste 180 in Lexington.