Crash in Rowan County Kills Man

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead following a crash in Rowan county.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office says the wreck involved two cars on Route 377 right near the Cranston Fire Department just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were taken to St. Claire hospital in Morehead following the crash.

The driver of the one of the cars, 59-year-old Michael Ison, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His wife, who was a passenger in the car, remains in the hospital.

The driver of the other car was taken from St. Claire to the University of Kentucky hospital.

No word on his condition.