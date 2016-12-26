Crash in Rowan County Kills Man

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead following a crash in Rowan county.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office says the wreck involved two cars on Route 377 right near the Cranston Fire Department just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were taken to St. Claire hospital in Morehead following the crash.

The driver of the one of the cars, 59-year-old Michael Ison, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His wife, who was a passenger in the car, remains in the hospital.

The driver of the other car was taken from St. Claire to the University of Kentucky hospital.

No word on his condition.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Fatal, Crash
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Doctor Dies in Car Crash in Menifee County
Read More»
Caduceus
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fayette Co. Coroner Asks For Help Finding Relatives of Deceased
Read More»
Fatal, Crash
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Laurel County Crash Kills One
Read More»
﻿
More News»