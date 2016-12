LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The coroner says a 20-year-old man died after a car crash on Christmas Day.

Police say a Camry went off Russell Cave Road a little before 1:15 pm Sunday and struck a tree. Officers say the driver had to be cut out of the car.

The coroner says the victim, Rahmontas Bibbs-Jackson, died at UK Hospital Sunday at 11:15 pm. The coroner’s report says the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.