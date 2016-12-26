Wild Thyme – Candied Pecans

Candied Pecans:

¼ cup white sugar

½ cup pecans, coarsely chopped

pinch of salt

1 tsp of coffee grinds

Prepare the pecans first, so they can cool off

In a skillet over medium heat, stir ¼ cup of sugar together with the pecans (watch carefully as these can burn quickly, you want a hot flame but not too hot to prevent scorching)

Continue stirring constantly until the sugar has melted completely and pecans are beginning to turn a caramel color.

Just before you are ready to transfer the nuts add in the pinch of salt and coffee grinds and blend in with the caramel.

Carefully transfer the nuts to a cutting board or baking sheet to cool completely.