13-year-old Boy on Track to Graduate High School in May

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – William Poteet may act like many 13-year-old boys, but his above-average intelligence has put him on track to graduate in May.

The Bowling Green teen will receive not only his high school diploma, but two associate’s degrees, and he’s already been admitted to Western Kentucky University’s class of 2021.

Catherine Poteet, William’s mother, told The Daily News that her son “just thinks differently and always has.”

He was identified as highly gifted at age 6 and skipped a few grades before finishing his sixth-grade year at Foundation Christian Academy. Then he moved on to a trigonometry course at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College at age 10.

Julia Roberts, WKU’s executive director of the Center for Gifted Studies, says the boy is flourishing in his current learning environment.

