Report: 4 People Found Shot Dead in Eastern NC Home

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Local media reports say authorities in North Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four people inside a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

A spokeswoman for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office declined Sunday to provide details of the slayings. Wanda Samuel says new information will be released whenever it’s feasible.

Sheriff’s deputies have not released the identity of the victims. Deputies have also not said whether they know of a suspect or motive.

WTVD reports (http://abc11.tv/2heKmgF ) that family members describe the victims as a woman, her adult son and their partners. The slayings were reported Saturday afternoon just east of Wilson.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Adopting Same Behavior He Criticized Clinton For
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans for Support
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
1 Killed, 5 Wounded in Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting
Read More»
﻿
More News»