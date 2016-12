PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Former Pike County Sheriff Charles “Fuzzy” Keesee has died at age 88. According to his obituary, Keesee is the longest serving sheriff in Kentucky with more than 40 years in office.

A visitation will be held for Keesee on Tuesday, December 27th at 6 p.m.

His funeral will begin in Pikeville at 1 p.m Wednesday, December 28th.