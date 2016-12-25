Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings

President-elect Donald Trump today tweeted Christmas greetings.

On Saturday, Trump sent similar good wishes to those who celebrate Hanukkah.

The president-elect and Melania Trump on Saturday night attended a Christmas Eve service at the Palm Beach, Florida, church where they married in 2005.

They arrived at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church just minutes from his Mar-a-Lago estate, around 10:30 p.m. Some members of the congregation stood up and clapped for the Trumps when they arrived.