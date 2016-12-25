1 Killed, 5 Wounded in Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting

Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing the establishment’s owner and wounding five others.

Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas tells The Journal News ( http://lohud.us/2i7Tc4B ) that nobody “should ever spend Christmas like this.”

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro says Mansion nightclub owner O’Neal Bandoo and the other victims, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Adinaro didn’t name the suspect, but said he is a Bronx resident with a pending attempted murder case.

Witness Cleveland Douse tells the newspaper 200 people were in the club during the shooting.

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com