Trump Agrees With Putin's Assessment of Hillary Clinton's Loss

President-elect Donald Trump agreed with Vladimir Putin‘s assessment of the Hillary Clinton‘s loss in the 2016 presidential election in a Friday night tweet.

The Russian president said Democrats were “losing on all fronts and looking elsewhere for things to blame” and said that the loss “degrades their own dignity,” according to the Washington Post.

“Outstanding figures in American history from the ranks of the Democratic Party would likely be turning in their graves. Roosevelt certainly would be,” Putin told a group of journalists in Moscow, according to the paper.

Trump recently had his win over Clinton made official after more than 270 members of the Electoral College voted for him, but Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

Despite appearing to strike a conciliatory tone in the wake of the election, Trump has appeared defensive about the results on multiple occasions afterwards.

He also made the unsubstantiated claim that “millions” of people had voted illegally in the election and blamed his popular vote loss on that.

Trump has praised Putin’s leadership on a number of occasions, including >saying in a town hall during the campaign “he’s been a leader. Far more than our president has been a leader.”