Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Suffers Miscarriage

Officials say Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has suffered a miscarriage.

She and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child. The pregnancy was announced last month.

A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have “lost their baby” and asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

The baby had been expected in late spring.

