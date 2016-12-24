Last-Minute Shoppers Fill Up Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette Mall was packed all day Christmas Eve with last minute shoppers picking up holiday gifts.

While he has a long night ahead of him, Santa Claus even took some time out of his day to make sure every kid had the chance to tell him what’s on their wish list this year.

Not everyone at the mall were there because they forgot to buy a gift, a lot of people told me they choose to do all their shopping at the last minute.

“I’m normally a last minute shopper so I can avoid the big crowd but it’s pretty packed today,” said Rob Smith of Lexington.

Most stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target will stay open until 11 p.m.

