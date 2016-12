Menifee County, Ky. (WTVQ)- A doctor is dead after a car crash Friday night in Menifee County.

The coroner says she pronounced Dr. Dreama Rucker dead at the scene of the crash on KY36 near Craig Hill. The coroner says the doctor had to be extricated from a car after a head on collision around 6:30 p.m.

One other person was flown to UK Hospital.