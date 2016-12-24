Cloudy Skies with a few Rain Showers Christmas Day

Areas of fog and drizzle will continue for your Saturday night so Santa will need his raincoat when passing through the Bluegrass. Christmas day will be mild with temps in the 50’s and a few light rain showers throughout the day. Skies begin to clear late Sunday night, low temps will fall into the 40’s. Temps will be unseasonably warm in the middle 60’s Monday, rain showers and even some thunder is possible. Temps start to cool down by Tuesday, rain chances also look to decrease.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from your ABC 36 Storm Team!

-Meteorologist Eric Burke