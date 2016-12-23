Wild Thyme – White Chocolate Cranberry Peppermint Scones

Savor this magical time of year as Allison Davis shows us how to make these delicious cranberry peppermint scones.

Cranberry White Chocolate Peppermint Scones

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

1 TBSP Cinnamon

1/2 TBSP salt

4 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 TBSP Baking powder

1 cup heavy whipping cream (more of less as needed)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Using a pastry cutter or fork mix in the butter. Add the cream and mix by had fold in the cranberries and white chocolate chips. * If the dough is too sticky to handle add or dust with a little flour.

Pat the dough out on a flat surface and cut into large triangle shaped scones. Bake in the oven for about 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. * Brush the top with an egg wash or melted butter to give the top a nice golden brown crust after baking

Once the scones have been removed top with a peppermint glaze

Peppermint Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

1 TBSP water

dash of peppermint extract

crushed candy cane for garnish

In a small bowl whisk the powdered sugar and water together until a smooth glaze. Add a dash of the peppermint extract and drizzle on top of the scones. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes for garnish.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.