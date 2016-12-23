“She Uplifts” Women’s Empowerment Workshop

Best selling author, Life & Love – Shonda Brown White & Director of Communications and Events for the NoLi CDC Samantha Johnson stopped by Midday Kentucky to talk about the book “Don’t Be A Wife To A Boyfriend”, plus they’re also talking about an upcoming women’s empowerment workshop called “She Uplifts” at the Plantory next Monday.

For more information on where you can find her book “Don’t Be A Wife To A Boyfriend”, comment on her Facebook page or send her an email at ShondaBWhite@yahoo.com.

The She Uplifts: Goal Setting Workshop and Speaker Series will held at the The Plantory on Monday, December 26th.

The Plantory is located at 501 W 6th St Suite 250, Lexington, KY 40508.